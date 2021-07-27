Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joins green India Challenge in Hyderabad

After being praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Green India Challenge' initiative, TRS MP Santosh Kumar has got another push up with the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the challenge and planted a sapling in Hyderabad.

Team #GreenIndiaChallenge is delighted to have you on board SuperStar @SrBachchan ji! It's privilege for all of us. Honoured to be with you while you plant a sapling. Your kind encouraging words for your fans and others to take this up would mean a lot for us sir🙏@iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/HIq0PIlIYi — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 27, 2021

The sapling was planted at Ramoji Film City in the presence of Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Producer Ashwini Dutt and others. Bachchan prasied Santosh Kumar efforts to develop greenery and said that his initiative would definitely benefit future generations.



The TRS MP also gifted 'Vruskha Vedam' book to the actor and explained him about the contents. The MP thanked Nagarjuna and Ashwini Dutt for taking part in the challenge. "The purpose of this initiative to increase the green cover can be achieved by the active participation of personalities like you," he tweeted.

Thank you @iamnagarjuna garu & @AshwiniDuttCh garu for accompanying @SrBachchan ji as he planted saplings as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge. The very purpose of this initiative to increase the green cover can be achieved by the active participation of personalities like you. pic.twitter.com/7L1O9PFbqh — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 27, 2021



