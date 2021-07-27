Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joins green India Challenge in Hyderabad
- Amitabh Bachchan joins Green India Challenge at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad
- Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and producer Ashwini Dutt were present
After being praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Green India Challenge' initiative, TRS MP Santosh Kumar has got another push up with the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the challenge and planted a sapling in Hyderabad.
The sapling was planted at Ramoji Film City in the presence of Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Producer Ashwini Dutt and others. Bachchan prasied Santosh Kumar efforts to develop greenery and said that his initiative would definitely benefit future generations.
The TRS MP also gifted 'Vruskha Vedam' book to the actor and explained him about the contents. The MP thanked Nagarjuna and Ashwini Dutt for taking part in the challenge. "The purpose of this initiative to increase the green cover can be achieved by the active participation of personalities like you," he tweeted.