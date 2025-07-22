  • Menu
Bomb Threat Email Creates Panic at Hyderabad Airport

Highlights

A fake bomb threat email caused panic at Hyderabad airport. Police and CISF found no bomb after full checks. Probe is on to find who sent the email.

A bomb threat email was sent to Hyderabad airport on Sunday night.

The email said the airport would be blown up.

Police Took Quick Action

Police, CISF, and bomb squad came to the airport. They checked everything, and no bomb was found. Everyone felt a sigh of relief.

Police Are Investigating

Police are now trying to find who sent the email, and the case is still under investigation.

