Bomb threats disrupt 3 flights to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here reported three separate bomb threat emails in 12 hours, all targeting international flights bound for the city. While two aircraft landed safely in Hyderabad after standard security procedures, one flight was forced to return to its departure airport. Airport officials confirmed that the first threat was issued on Friday, when an email warning of an explosive device was sent to the airport’s customer support ID for Air India flight AI 2879, operating from Delhi to Hyderabad.

The flight landed safely at 8:45 pm and airport security teams immediately initiated standard safety checks. No threat was found.

A second threat mail was received in the early hours of Saturday targeting British Airways flight BA 277 from Heathrow to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed at 5:25 am after which bomb detection and disposal teams carried out detailed inspections. The threat was later declared a hoax. Just hours later, the RGIA officials received another threat mail aimed at Kuwait Airways flight KU 373 operating from Kuwait to Hyderabad. Unlike the previous two flights, KU 373 did not proceed to Hyderabad and returned to Kuwait as a precaution.

The threat mails have triggered heightened security checks at the Hyderabad airport, including increased surveillance, enhanced scanning of inbound aircraft, and strengthened coordination with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and loc