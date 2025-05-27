Bonalu festivities to kick off with gaiety from Golconda on June 26

Hyderabad: The month-long Ashada Masam Bonalu festival, which is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, will be starting in the city from June 26 with Maru Bonum to Jagadambika Temple located at the historical Golkonda Fort.

Even this time, the festival will start on the first Thursday of Ashada Masam on June 26 and will conclude with the last Puja of the Goddess on the day of Amavasya on July 24. The temple priest Sarvesh Pantulu said that after the commencement of Bonalu festival at Jagadamma Mahankali (Yellamma Talli) temple located in the historic Golconda Fort, nine pujas of the Goddess will be held every Thursday and Sunday in which devotees will offer Bonam to the Goddess with devotion. He said that on the first Puja on June 26, a huge procession of the Goddess’s Tottelu will be taken out from Langar Houz cross roads to the Golconda Fort temple with Potaraju, showcasing the cultural and folk traditions of Telangana.

Sarvesh said that at 12 noon, the Rath Yatra will be taken out from the priest’s house in Chhota Bazar with the festival idol of the goddess along with the goddess’ Tottelu to the temple located in Golconda Fort amidst band music and cultural tableaux and Potraju’s dance, while Bonam will be brought for the goddess from Banjara Darwaza.

He said that after the start of Bonalu, the second puja of the goddess will be on Sunday, June 29, the third puja on Thursday, July 3, the fourth puja on Sunday, July 6, the fifth puja on Thursday, July 10, the sixth puja (Lashkar Bonalu Jatara) on Sunday, July 13 at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple at Secunderabad. On July 14, the temple authorities would take out Rangam and procession. On the same day Shri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavala Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee from Old City would take out Ghatam procession. On Sunday, July 20, the Bonalu will be held in Old City followed by Rangam on Monday July 21.

The priest informed that on all these Thursdays and Sundays, devotees of the goddess will offer Bonam to the goddess in large numbers with devotion.

He informed that a new temple committee has been formed by the State government with the objective of celebrating the Bonalu festival with grandeur in a peaceful and harmonious environment and to provide the best facilities to the devotees.

A big procession will be taken out on Monday, July 21, after Rangam at 3 pm headed by Haribavalli Akkanna Madanna Sri Mahankali Temple of Old City ending the festival.