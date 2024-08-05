Book launched on prominent personalities who shaped Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The importance of preserving Hyderabad's cultural and historical heritage was highlighted during the release of Syed Khalid Shahbaaz's book, ‘The Kohinoors’. The event, which took place the other day to mark the silver jubilee of Media Plus and the Gawah journal, saw participation from notable figures across different fields.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Mehmood Ali, Siasat News Editor Amer Ali Khan, Nawab Abul Faiz Khan, Trustee, Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning, Mir Irshad Ali, and former MLC Aminul Hasan Jaffery were among those present. They emphasised the responsibility of writers to document and preserve Hyderabad's rich heritage.

Mehmood Ali praised Shahbaaz for his well-researched book and highlighted the author's commendable decision to return from a lucrative career in the US to care for his parents, considering it an act of great worship. Amer Ali Khan also commended Shahbaaz for his dedication to documenting Hyderabad's history and cultural traditions, noting the significant role of Siasat in Urdu journalism over its 75-year history. He also expressed concern about the growing divide between parents and children, emphasising the duty of the latter to care for their elders.

In his address, Syed Khalid Shahbaaz spoke about realising Hyderabad's importance during his time in Saudi Arabia and America. He likened the prominent personalities covered in his book to the ‘Kohinoor’, noting their significant contributions to the city's reputation in various fields.