Bowenpally: Local team to play in league matches

Bowenpally: Football players of Bowenpally area, along with the former vice-chairman of Cantonment Board Jampana Pratap, met Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud on Tuesday and requested him to provide an opportunity to Bowenpally Cantonment Board Sports Association football team to play in the state football league organised by Telangana Football Association.Responding to the request, the Deputy Speaker spoke to the authorities of Telangana Football Association on phone.

The association acceded to his request and agreed to allow the team to play in 'C' division. The authorities informed the Deputy Speaker that the team's application was under observation. Football players thanked the Deputy Speaker and Jampana Pratap for their efforts. Football players Satish, Jagadish, Arun, Chinna Ravi, Sudheer and others were among those who met the deputy speaker.