Live
- Boxing Day Test Weather Forecast: Rain Delays Expected on Day 3 and Day 4 in Melbourne
- Baby John Twitter Reviews: Varun Dhawan Impresses, But Fans Feel the Remake Lacks Theri's Charm
- Pakistan Air Strikes Kill 46 in Afghanistan, Taliban Confirms Amid Rising Tensions
- ACB Launches Investigation into Formula E Races Held in Hyderabad Last Year
- Mega Job Mela in Madhapur on December 28: Explore Employment Opportunities in Hyderabad
- New Mizoram Guv likely to take charge next week
- Barroz 3D Movie Review: A Visual Treat for Mohanlal Fans, Mixed for Others
- Donate Blood, Save Lives: BJP Hosts Mega Blood Donation Camp in Aiza
- Azerbaijani Airliner Crashes Near Aktau, Kazakhstan: 32 Survive, Over 30 Feared Dead
- Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Visit Jogulamba Gadwal District on December 27, 2024
Just In
Boxing Day Test Weather Forecast: Rain Delays Expected on Day 3 and Day 4 in Melbourne
Baby John Twitter reviews praise Varun Dhawan's performance, but many fans feel the remake "lacks the Theri feel," making it a mixed experience overall.
India and Australia will play the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series is tied at 1-1 after three exciting matches, so the upcoming Test is going to be an entertaining game. Weather circumstances could be important because rain drama is expected on numerous game days.
The Weather Forecast for the Boxing Day Test
Unlike the rain-plagued third Test in Brisbane, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne is expected to be mainly clear for the duration of the five days. Though there is a 25% chance of rain on Days 3 and 4, the match is expected to be hot and steamy. With the exception of occasional delays caused by rain, the weather is likely to remain suitable for play.
Anticipated Boxing Day Test Changes for India
For the crucial Test match, India's lineup is most likely to change slightly. Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to start the batting order along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul is likely to drop to number three. The Indian team may decide to deploy Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as spinners, maybe excluding Shubman Gill or Nitish Kumar Reddy.
It is expected that Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj will remain in the pace department, forming a formidable bowling attack.
Australia’s Line-Up for the Boxing Day Test
Australia has also made a few changes to their squad. The in-form Travis Head has been cleared fit to play. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed two team changes: Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the seam attack, and teenage opener Sam Konstas will make his debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney.
At just 19 years old, Konstas will become Australia’s youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins made his debut against South Africa in 2011.
Australia’s Playing XI:
Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India’s Likely Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
The Boxing Day Test's stakes
Given that the series is evenly balanced at 1-1, both Australia and India are anticipated to give it their all. Australia will try to lead the series, while India will try to recover from the rain-related tie in the third Test. The outcome may be greatly influenced by the weather, with rain delays on Days 3 and 4 possibly having an impact on the tactics of both teams.
Rain drama could make the Boxing Day Test unpredictable, so keep an eye on the weather updates as the game goes on.