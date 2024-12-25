Boxing Day Test Weather Forecast: Rain Delays Expected on Day 3 and Day 4 in Melbourne

India and Australia will play the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series is tied at 1-1 after three exciting matches, so the upcoming Test is going to be an entertaining game. Weather circumstances could be important because rain drama is expected on numerous game days.

The Weather Forecast for the Boxing Day Test

Unlike the rain-plagued third Test in Brisbane, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne is expected to be mainly clear for the duration of the five days. Though there is a 25% chance of rain on Days 3 and 4, the match is expected to be hot and steamy. With the exception of occasional delays caused by rain, the weather is likely to remain suitable for play.

Anticipated Boxing Day Test Changes for India

For the crucial Test match, India's lineup is most likely to change slightly. Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to start the batting order along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul is likely to drop to number three. The Indian team may decide to deploy Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as spinners, maybe excluding Shubman Gill or Nitish Kumar Reddy.

It is expected that Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj will remain in the pace department, forming a formidable bowling attack.

Australia’s Line-Up for the Boxing Day Test

Australia has also made a few changes to their squad. The in-form Travis Head has been cleared fit to play. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed two team changes: Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the seam attack, and teenage opener Sam Konstas will make his debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney.

At just 19 years old, Konstas will become Australia’s youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins made his debut against South Africa in 2011.

Australia’s Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India’s Likely Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

The Boxing Day Test's stakes

Given that the series is evenly balanced at 1-1, both Australia and India are anticipated to give it their all. Australia will try to lead the series, while India will try to recover from the rain-related tie in the third Test. The outcome may be greatly influenced by the weather, with rain delays on Days 3 and 4 possibly having an impact on the tactics of both teams.

Rain drama could make the Boxing Day Test unpredictable, so keep an eye on the weather updates as the game goes on.