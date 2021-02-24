Boy wonder from city enters India Book of World Records

Ramanthapur: A boy from the city, Devaaditya Kompella, has entered the India Book of World Records by becoming the youngest at the age of four years, four months and four days to set multiple map puzzles of India, Europe, the US and the world.

According to the citation, the boy can set the map of India with its States and capitals and the US map with its States and capitals. He can also set the world map of with flags.

His feat was confirmed on December 10, 2019. He had stayed with parents in the US when he was a toddler.

Devaaditya is the son of Kalyan Kumar Kompella and Sirisha. While Kumar is a software engineer, Sirisha in a chartered accountant/company secretary. The certificates listing the boy's feats were released in January 2020-21 and on February 17 this year.

The certificate issued by the India Book of Records describes the boy (at the age of two years and four months) as a child of exceptional recalling and observation in mathematics (numbers 2,3,4,5.. 10,11, tables and numbers 1-100), colours, months and days (both in Hindi and Telugu). He can also locate Indian States in maps, recognise words and alphabets, besides basic geography.

The wonder kid is also winner of Mastermind (by TIMES Kids School), All-Rounder (Balamedhavi) by Sri Kamalakar Memorial Charitable Trust, Fastest Reciting Value of PI up to 100 decimals (by champions Book of World Records, by British Book of Records, besides Asia Book of Records.

Sirisha told the Hans India that she recognised the child's talent at early age i.e, at one year and eight months, when he started recognising and telling alphabets just by listening a couple of times. She encouraged him by teaching many things like numbers, months, colours, days and other general words.

Kalyan taught his son how to recognise colours and shapes. He says the boy used to spell words wherever he saw. This way, Devaaditya could observe all the spellings and perceived them. Both parents take active part in their child's development. They are delighted by his achievements and wish to embolden Devaaditya in every possible way.

They express their view as "We never thought of Devaaditya to be as special or particularly good at something, but once he started to nail down, suddenly he had a new identity: PRODIGY". Their families and friends have conveyed their best wishes to the proud couple and the boy wonder.