Breast cancer awareness: City’s night sky glows in resplendent pink

Hyderabad: As dusk settled over Hyderabad Monday night, the city didn’t just light up, it blushed. From the majestic Charminar to the serene Buddha statue watching over Hussain Sagar, iconic landmarks were bathed in shades of pink as part of the ‘Paint The City Pink’ campaign 2025. Now in its 17th consecutive year, this initiative by the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation continues to make Hyderabad stand out not just in India, but across the globe.

Hyderabad holds a rare and unmatched distinction: It is the only city in the world where so many monuments and major buildings are illuminated in pink on a single night, every year, without fail, since 2009. The tradition was kept alive even during the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic, proving that awareness doesn’t pause for crises. The Charminar, a symbol of the city’s soul, stood dressed in pink light, towering over vibrant crowds thronging the bazaars.

The historic archway and bustling pathways surrounding it shimmered with both devotion and determination, blending heritage with health advocacy. Across the city, the Buddha statue at Hussain Sagar mirrored the same message, its pink illumination casting reflections of hope on the water. Floating installations adorned with diya shaped lights added a soft celebratory aura to the evening skyline, blurring the line between cultural pride and social responsibility.

Major government buildings, heritage structures, hospitals, malls, and corporate offices joined in the campaign, creating an unforgettable visual statement across the cityscape.