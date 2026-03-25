Brief showers bring relief to city; harrowing time for commuters

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday, offering much-needed relief from the intense heat. Several areas also reported hailstorms along with the rain.

The rains caused traffic chaos and waterlogging in low-lying areas, severely disrupting normal life. Key areas including Miyapur, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Secunderabad witnessed intense rainfall, leading to major inconvenience for commuters. A large number of people were seen at Metro Rail stations, with concourse areas packed with general commuters and office-goers. During the evening hours, office-goers faced a harrowing ordeal as roads were paralysed by severe waterlogging. Commuters experienced long delays as inundated roads slowed vehicular movement across several areas, especially during peak hours.

Stretches such as Lakdikapul–Khairatabad–Punjagutta–Ameerpet–Uppal–Begumpet–Secunderabad–Kukatpally and Banjara Hills–Jubilee Hills, as well as Mehdipatnam–Shaikpet routes, reported heavy traffic snarls. Hailstorms were reported in Kondapur, Manikonda, Hitech City and other western parts of the city. Heavy downpours were also recorded in Masab Tank, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Tank Bund, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Charminar, Asifnagar and Hayathnagar areas.

Traffic police managed vehicle flow at key junctions and issued advisories on social media for the convenience of commuters. The Hyderabad Traffic Police said on X that Moghal Ka Nala near Mehdi Colony witnessed heavy water logging. Shaikpet nala also saw water accumulation, along with water logging at Praja Bhavan and near Balika Bhavan. Commuters were advised to take alternate routes and brace for delays.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police stated on X that a heavy hailstorm hit Madhapur. Severe waterlogging choked Mangala RUB and HDFC Road in Miyapur, while traffic crawled at Gachibowli Junction. Alerts were issued for waterlogging in Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Madhapur and nearby IT corridors, urging commuters to avoid low-lying stretches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for March 26 and 27. On Tuesday, areas including Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Madhapur, Hitech City, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Alwal received heavy rainfall accompanied by scattered intense thunderstorms.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Shaikpet recorded 51.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Khajaguda (36.8 mm), Miyapur (33.3 mm), Gachibowli (31.5 mm), Moosapet (26.8 mm), Madhapur (26.8 mm), Balanagar (25.3 mm), Langer House (23.8 mm), KPHB Colony (23.8 mm), and Attapur (23 mm).