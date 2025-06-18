British Dy High Commissioner visits OU to explore collaboration with UK universities

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward advancing global academic engagement, Osmania University on Tuesday hosted Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and Piyush Awasthi, Senior Trade Advisor – Technology & Education, British Deputy High Commission.

The purpose of the visit was to explore academic and research collaborations between Osmania University and leading institutions in the United Kingdom.

Welcoming them, Prof Kumar Molugaram emphasized the university’s growing focus on internationalization. He remarked,

“Osmania University is committed to creating a globally relevant academic ecosystem. Collaborations with UK universities will help us integrate best practices, promote joint research, and provide international exposure to our faculty members, students and scholars.”

Gareth Wynn Owen appreciated Osmania University’s rich academic heritage and contemporary aspirations. He stated,

“We are delighted to engage with a reputed institution like Osmania University. The UK is keen to support collaborative efforts in education, especially in areas like artificial intelligence, life sciences, sustainability, and student mobility. This dialogue is just the beginning.”

Piyush Awasthi, Senior Trade Advisor – Technology & Education, highlighted the scope for tangible partnerships. He noted, “The British education ecosystem is open and eager to work with Indian institutions. We look forward to co-creating value through faculty exchanges, dual degree programs, innovation hubs, and research networks.”

During the interaction, both sides deliberated on concrete pathways to initiate cooperation, including MoUs for student and faculty exchange, participation in UK-India education initiatives, and collaborative research in emerging areas. Specific departments were identified for pilot academic partnerships.