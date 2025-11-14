BRS Accepts Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result; KTR Says Party Will Review Performance

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao said the party accepts the result of the Jubilee Hills bypoll. He said the BRS will study why it performed poorly. He also said more voters should have turned up on polling day.

Votes and Political Factors

KTR said the party still received a fair share of votes. He stated that the Congress and BJP used a combined political strategy, which helped them. He also said the “R–S equation” may have influenced voters.

BRS as an Alternative

KTR said that after the Lok Sabha elections, people had started to see the BRS as an alternative in Telangana. He said the party is not upset with the bypoll result. He added that the BRS will continue to act as a responsible opposition and support people’s issues.

Goal to Bring KCR Back

KTR said the party will continue its effort to make K. Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister again.

BJP’s Poor Performance

KTR pointed out that the BJP performed badly in the bypoll. He said the party, which earlier got only a few votes, has now even lost its deposit.