BRS, BJP & Cong, whom do you want: KTR to farmers
Highlights
Says Chief Minister KCR's policy is saving crops, Congress party's policy is providing free electricity of only three hours to farmers and the BJP's policy is to divide people in the name of religion
Hyderabad: Minister KTR on Wednesday asked the public to choose three policies out of which Chief Minister KCR's policy is saving crops, Congress party's policy is providing free electricity of only three hours to farmers and the BJP's policy is to divide people in the name of religion. He asked the people whether they want crops, three hours or communal disturbances.
He said that this is the time for Telangana farmers to decide what they want out of the three. It is known that TPCC president Revanth Reddy commented that agriculture does not need 24 hours of free electricity...three hours of current is enough. KTR made these comments as a counter to these comments.
