BRS, CM's inefficiency let-down Telangana, charges Kishan

Hyderabad : Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that Telangana has been met with gross injustice for last 10 years due to inefficiency and neglect of BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the media after the State office-bearers’ meeting, he alleged that STs were let-down by not providing reservations in proportion to population. Similarly, the setting up of the tribal university was left to hang in balance as the government dillydallied land acquisition. Though clearance for 50 more acres is yet to be received, the Centre has cleared the same.

Reddy said the Centre had written nine letters to the government on land allotment for the university, but it kept pending by blaming the Centre for the delay. Work for the tribal university in Andhra Pradesh has started, he pointed out.

‘The Kalavakuntla family is fit for Oscar award and even Nobel for peddling lies and hoodwinking people. The government has no intention to resolve problems by talking to the Centre. When the PM comes to the State to launch development projects, the CM won't turn up and sit in Pragati Bhavan or farmhouse, Reddy said. "The arrogance of power has gone to the heads of the Kalavakuntla family and making inappropriate remarks against the PM."

Taking a dig without taking KTR’s name, he said, when the PM came to State to launch development projects, "he was criticised as a tourist coming to State. The BRS government should be ashamed for making false promises and failing to deliver on assurances to people,"

Reddy said Modi has not assured setting up of Bayyaram steel factory, following reports of different official committees appointed indicating its non-feasibility. KCR and KTR had assured the steel factory without any help from the Centre, seeking votes in 2018. ‘But they failed to deliver. ‘Shamelessly the BRS leaders are running false propaganda against the Centre, he pointed out.

Reddy said the Union Cabinet referring the Krishna water sharing issue between two Telugu States to the tribunal is a welcome sign. He charged the KCR government with acting irresponsibly on the main objective of Telangana struggle---water, funds and jobs. The government should at least now take steps to present its arguments before the tribunal effectively for Telangana to get its share of Krishna waters.

He criticised the government for putting up hoardings on Palamuru-Rangareddy project and providing water for irrigation. ‘It was due to inefficiency of KCR the project cost escalated from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore, burdening an additional Rs 15,000 crore on people.