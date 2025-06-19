  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BRS condemns handcuffing of farmers in Alampur

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy
x

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday condemned the handcuffing of farmers in Alampur, asserting that the current administration...

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday condemned the handcuffing of farmers in Alampur, asserting that the current administration was “not a farmer’s government but a monstrous government.”

In a press statement issued here, Niranjan Reddy questioned how authorities could handcuff the ‘Annadatas’ (providers of food). “This is a testament to the tyrannical mentality of this government,” said Niranjan Reddy. “This is not Indiramma’s rule. This is Emergency rule. Those who question and oppose are being harassed with false cases. Since Congress came to power, farmers and agriculture have suffered a setback. This government should immediately apologise to the Nadigadda farmers,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick