BRS condemns handcuffing of farmers in Alampur

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday condemned the handcuffing of farmers in Alampur, asserting that the current administration was “not a farmer’s government but a monstrous government.”

In a press statement issued here, Niranjan Reddy questioned how authorities could handcuff the ‘Annadatas’ (providers of food). “This is a testament to the tyrannical mentality of this government,” said Niranjan Reddy. “This is not Indiramma’s rule. This is Emergency rule. Those who question and oppose are being harassed with false cases. Since Congress came to power, farmers and agriculture have suffered a setback. This government should immediately apologise to the Nadigadda farmers,” he said.