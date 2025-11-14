BRS flings ‘vote chori’ charge at CM in Jubilee Hills by-poll

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that bogus voting took place during the recent Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana and held Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responsible for the electoral malpractice.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BRS MLC Dr. Sravan Dasoju criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had recently raised concerns about possible vote tampering in the Bihar Assembly elections. Dasoju said Gandhi lacked the moral authority to speak about electoral integrity while his own party was allegedly involved in fraudulent practices in Telangana.

“Rahul Gandhi questions ‘vote chori’ in Bihar, while his own Telangana CM Revanth Reddy blatantly and brazenly steals votes in broad daylight through bogus voting in the Jubilee Hills by-election,” he charged.

Dr. Dasoju termed the incident a “clear case of vote chori”, calling it a betrayal of democracy. He accused the Congress of double standards and demanded that Gandhi take responsibility for electoral irregularities in Telangana before criticising others. “If the Chief Minister of Telangana himself indulges in bogus voting, what moral or political legitimacy does Rahul Gandhi have to question ‘vote chori’ in Bihar?” he asked, calling the situation “an insult to every honest voter of Telangana.”