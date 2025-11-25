BRS gears up for stormy GHMC Council showdown today

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders have decided to register, protest and stall the proceedings in the GHMC Council meeting on the failures of the government on Tuesday.

The corporators have been asked to question the government on the land issues as they will have the details of the government lands in their respective divisions. The corporators will be assembling at the MLA quarters in Adarsh Nagar, have breakfast there and come to the GHMC council office.

The BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao guided the corporators on various issues. KTR congratulated them that they were going to complete their tenure wonderfully without any corruption allegations after being in power for 10 years especially after winning the GHMC for the second time.

KTR specifically mentioned the excellent services they provided even in a severe crisis like Corona. He mentioned the way the corporators in Hyderabad city had fought on public issues from time to time after the people gave the party the responsibility of opposition in the state. KTR congratulated the corporators for the responsible way they fought the elections in the Jubilee Hills constituency. He assured that every corporator, who stood by the party, would get more positions in the future.

The corporators took the upcoming elections as their own and assured that the party would win them all back. KTR said that the corporators will have a good future in the coming period in the context of issues like women's reservation and re-division of constituencies.

This is probably the last council meeting in this term of the GHMC. There are 46 issues listed for the meeting. The final meeting will be in February, which will be a customary meeting before the end of the tenure of GHMC.

KTR asked that the Deeksha Diwas to be held on November 29 be celebrated in a grand manner. MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav spoke about the arrangements to be made in the city for the Deeksha Diwas celebrations.

Srinivas Yadav said that despite all the efforts made in the decades-long Telangana struggle, it was necessary to remind all the people once again of such a great event that the formation of Telangana was possible only after KCR's initiation. To that end, a massive initiation day will be organized in the city on November 29.