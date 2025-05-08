BRS gives a big thumbs-up to Indian Army’s prowess

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that he was proud of the military prowess displayed by the Indian Army in ‘Operation Sindoor’ on the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

The BRS chief said, “As an Indian, I am proud of the military prowess displayed by the Indian Army. Terrorism and fanaticism in any form in any country are harmful to the humanity of the world. Terrorism must end. Only when all the positive thinking powers of the world unite in this regard and end terrorism can peace and harmony be established. I pray to God that the Indian Army will be as vigilant as it has been and will be able to defend the country without any hindrance.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to X to express his opinion. KTR said, “Saluting the amazing Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan. Wishing them more power and strength in completely eliminating terrorist infrastructure. Jai Hind,” said Rao.

Senior leader T Harish Rao said, “When terrorism strikes at our peace, we respond with the strength of our unity and the courage of our soldiers. Terrorism has no place in our land. India will always stand tall. Extremely proud of our Indian Armed forces. We stand firmly with them. Jai Hind.”

MLC K Kavitha supported the airstrikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, emphasising the Indian Army’s robust retaliation against the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam. “The Indian Army has demonstrated remarkable strength, and their actions deserve our commendation. In these critical moments, it is essential for all political parties to unite in support of the Indian Army, recognising and honouring their bravery,” said Kavitha.