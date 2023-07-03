BRS is D team that can defeat both BJP and Congress, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and MA&UD and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Monday reacted on the Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Khammam public meeting on Sunday evening and said that BRS is nowhere related to BJP. He said that the Congress party is the party of Indian vultures. AICC stands for All India Corruption Committee, he termed.

He said that the Congress party is the only care of address for corruption and inefficiency in the country. People cannot forget the history of scams that brought down UPA and Congress.

He said that his party is not a B team for BJP or C team for Congress party. BRS is the D team that can defeat Congress and BJP single-handedly. He said that Congress trying to target BRS by putting gun on shoulders of BJP as they cannot attack them directly. He said that it is the Congress that will collapse in this misfiring.

The society of Telangana will never forgive Rahul Gandhi, who spoke of removing Dharani portal and bringing back the kingdom of brokers.

In Karnataka, it was the people of that State who defeated the BJP and not the Congress party. He questioned if Rahul Gandhi is not seeing the distribution of podu lands which is going on like a festival like Sammakka Jathara.

KTR said that BRS is the party that has always stood on the side of the poor in Telangana. He criticized that Congress is the party that stands on behalf of brokers and Kabzakors. He said that the steering of the car is firmly in the hands of KCR but Rahul has lost control over the Congress.

He said that his nine-year rule was the reign of light and the ten-year rule of the last Congress was a dark chapter. He asked why Congress is so nervous if BRS is being expanded across the country. BRS is said to be the diamond weapon found in the country while celebrating Vajrotsavam.