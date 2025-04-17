BRS leader Vinod demands 25 pc domicile quota in UoH admissions

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday demanded 25 per cent Domicile Reservations in the admissions of University of Hyderabad.

The former Member of Parliament B Vinod Kumar today met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Prof BJ Rao, and Registrar Devesh Nigam, and formally represented the long-pending demand for 25 per cent domicile reservations in admissions to various courses offered by the University.

Vinod Kumar emphasised that the University of Hyderabad was the only Central University established under Article 371-E of the Indian Constitution, with the original intent to cater to the educational needs of the Telangana region. Articles 371-D and 371-E were inserted into the Constitution as part of the Six-Point Formula, which was introduced following the first phase of the Telangana movement in 1969, during which around 360 Telangana students and youth lost their lives.

The BRS leader pointed out that domicile-based reservation policies are already in force in other Central Universities such as the Central University of Karnataka and Pondicherry University, and few other universities; there is no constitutional or policy barrier to implementing the same in Hyderabad Central University (HCU). He urged the University administration to recognise the socio-educational realities of Telangana, where a large number of first-generation learners from marginalised communities are graduating from state-run residential schools and are aspiring for higher education in central institutions.

Vinod Kumar was accompanied by BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav, along with student leaders Vishal, HCU Incharge Abhinesh, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) President G Kiran Kumar, and Murali Yadav.