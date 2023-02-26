BRS leaders embark on village yatra to counter Opposition onslaught

Hyderabad: With the increasing political heat amidst the intensified political activity by the opposition parties in all parts of the State, the ruling BRS party MLAs geared up to embark on village tours, rallies in urban areas and job melas to reach out the people and address the local issues instantly.

The MLAs will stay in their Assembly constituencies and make available themselves to the people for weeklong. "They will visit the villages and towns and resolve the pending issues. The higher authorities from district to state level have already been asked to address all the public issues brought to their notices by the MLAs", leaders said, adding that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed his party legislators to intensify the party activities as well as address the public grievances in view of the Assembly elections which will be held this year.

Party sources said that the Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy already has taken up padayatra and the BJP is holding corner meetings in every village in the entire State. To counter the intensified political activity by the opposition, the BRS high command asked the leadership and the MLAs of every Assembly segment to organise the programmes and meetings by involving people in every mandal. The MLAs have been asked to hold local meetings at the launch of every development programme and inauguration of the government sponsored schemes. Leaders said that MLAs will have to take the responsibility of party as well as the government sponsored programmes. Some leaders were organising job melas in the head quarters of the assembly segments which already has been receiving overwhelming response from the local youth.