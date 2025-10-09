BRS Leaders Protest RTC Fare Hike at Bus Bhavan | KTR, Harish Rao Cross Barricades

The police created obstacles at every step when the BRS called for a “Chalo Bus Bhavan” program to protest the Congress government’s increase in RTC bus fares. However, BRS working president KTR, Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padmarao Goud, and Deshpati Srinivas crossed the barricades and police security to enter the Bus Bhavan.

BRS leaders will submit a proposal to the RTC MD to request a reduction in the increased ticket prices. Police have been deployed heavily at the Bus Bhavan for this purpose.

The police stopped the BRS leaders who reached the bus building, leading to chaos. Police arrested BRS leader Manne Krishank, who had reached the building. Barricades were set up half a kilometer away from the bus building, and police are guarding the area with three-layered security.