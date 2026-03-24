BRS MLA Malla Reddy seeks funds for Medchal

Hyderabad, Mar 24 Former minister and BRS MLA Malla Reddy on Tuesday urged the government to allocate funds for the development of Medchal, raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly.

He said that although the Medchal region has been brought under the jurisdiction of the GHMC, basic civic infrastructure remains inadequate in several areas. “The Medchal region has been brought under the jurisdiction of the GHMC. However, in some areas, drainage systems and streetlights are still non-existent,” he said.

Highlighting sanitation concerns, he added that a mountain of garbage is piling up in Jawahar Nagar, causing severe hardship to residents due to environmental pollution.

Appealing to the government, he said, “Sridhar Anna, I humbly appeal to you—please do not hold a grudge against us. I request you to kindly allocate specific funds for the development of Medchal.”