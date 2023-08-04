Live
Just In
BRS MPs stages dharna at Paliament premises opposing Delhi Ordinance Bill
The MPs call the Bill as threat to democratic federalism and it has been a subject of fierce debate in the Parliament
Hyderabad: The BRS MPs on Friday staged a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises opposing the Delhi Ordinance Bill. They held placards bearing the slogans “Save Manipur” and “Withdraw Delhi Ordinance Bill,” expressing their strong dissent against the contentious legislation.
The BRS termed the Delhi Ordinance Bill, as a threat to democratic federalism and it has been a subject of fierce debate in the Parliament. The MPs, led by BRS Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao, labelled the bill as undemocratic and called for its immediate withdrawal.
Nageswara Rao asserted that the proposed legislation undermines the democratic principles of the nation. He criticised the NDA government, accusing them of attempting to stifle federalism, which he believes is an essential part of the democratic fabric.