BRS netas bat for KCR to lead BC stir; Vaddiraju to move BC quota bill in RS

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders have urged the party leadership to ensure the president K Chandrashekar Rao leads the agitation of the Backward Classes (BCs) against the government for its failure to provide 42 per cent reservations to the community.

According to sources, the majority of the leaders wanted the party leadership to specifically request working president KT Rama Rao to urge KCR to lead the upcoming protest programmes against the government. “It will be good if KCR leads the agitation on the lines of the Telangana movement. This will help the party and also send a strong message to the BCs that BRS was strongly behind them,” said a senior leader from the BC community during the meeting, according to sources.

Another senior leader affirmed that the BRS stands for the BCs and the party will fight until the BCs secure a 42 per cent share. He questioned how the Congress party could provide 42 per cent reservations to the BCs when the Sarpanch elections are conducted without party symbols.

The party leaders were instructed to explain to the public how the Congress announces sops before elections and subsequently neglects its promises after coming into power. The party leaders were asked to expose Congress lies. The party leaders will be taking up the protest programmes in a phased manner.

It was decided in the meeting that the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, would present a private member's bill on BC reservations in the next Parliament session. The party leaders believe that by doing so, the party can expose both national parties on the BC reservations issue, and also challenge the Congress party, which they claim is spreading lies that it has implemented 42 per cent reservations for the BCs in the state.

The meeting was attended by working president KT Rama Rao, along with several BC public representatives, former MLAs, MLCs, and senior party leaders. During the meeting, MLC Dasoju Sravan gave a Power Point Presentation on the ‘fraud’ being committed by the Congress party in the name of 42 per cent reservations.

MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who presided over the meeting, stated that all party leaders would take the issue of Congress's betrayal of BCs to the public. He mentioned that the action plan regarding this would be submitted to the party soon.