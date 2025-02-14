BRS picks holes in sand policy, terms it anti-green

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday demanded the government to withdraw sand policy which violates environmental norms and initiate an Assembly inquiry with party MLAs, Speaker present into all transactions including DD bookings, bulk orders for 2024-2025 which will expose corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, party leader M Krishank showed order of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation which had asked all its officials to work in three shifts for 7 am to 3 pm, 3 to 11, 11 pm to 7 am which violates the Government of India environmental guidelines that clearly state sand-mining operations should operate 6 am to 7 pm. “How can TGMDC officially order 24-hours sand operations?” he asked.

Krishank said, “The order also reveals that overloading and malpractices of zero loading operating vehicles are persistent.

The government revenue has collapsed. During KCR’s tenure over Rs 800 crore was the annual revenue out of sand mining but now there is a massive reduction. When Navjot Singh Siddhu as a minister visited Telangana to study the model he had announced Telangana’s mining policy the best and Punjab would adopt it.”

“The State government changed five MDs in one single year for the corporation which explains how chaotic the situation is. As officials have not cooperated with the Congress leaders’ corruption they were being changed,” he charged.