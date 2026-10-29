BRS questions Musi Project, demands DPR disclosure

Hyderabad: BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Revanth Reddy government acted in an autocratic manner regarding the Musi Rejuvenation project, failing to conduct public hearings or listen to public concerns.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, D Sudheer Reddy stated that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao had previously initiated steps for Musi river rejuvenation with vision, ensuring no resident suffered harm.

Clarifying the opposition stance, he emphasized that BRS does not oppose river rejuvenation itself, but firmly opposes the approach adopted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He noted that inconsistent government statements suggest the project is driven by commercial real estate interests, which BRS strongly opposes.

D Sudheer Reddy questioned how the government expanded the buffer zone from 50 metres to 500 metres and challenged how tenders could be invited without releasing a Detailed Project Report.

He demanded that the government make the Detailed Project Report public and offer complete explanations to citizens. Reaffirming political support for affected residents, he declared that BRS stands with the people and will not allow residential properties to be demolished.

He warned that the party will not remain silent if the administration attempts to use power to force decisions on citizens. Condemning recent police action, D Sudheer Reddy stated that party leaders were unjustly arrested while attempting to speak on behalf of residents, demanding an immediate end to high-handed administrative actions.