BRS raises pitch for more sainik schools across State

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pursue with the Defence Ministry with urgency for establishment of Sainik Schools in Telangana so that the State’s students are not perpetually disadvantaged in accessing this vital institution of national importance.

Addressing a press conference, Vinod Kumar brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the matter of grave concern affecting the students of Telangana aspiring to join the prestigious Sainik Schools. He said that as per the press release of the Sainik School, Korukonda dated April 20, 2025, from the academic year 2025-2026, the Ministry of Defence has reportedly restricted the 67 per cent domicile quota in the Sainik Schools at Korukonda (Andhra Pradesh) and Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) exclusively to students from Andhra Pradesh.

This change effectively excludes students from Telangana who, until now, have been eligible under the domicile quota due to historical administrative continuity and lack of an operational Sainik School within Telangana.

Vinod Kumar said that this new policy creates a significant disadvantage for aspiring students of Telangana and undermines the principles of fairness and equality, especially given the fact that Telangana was yet to have a functional Sainik School of its own. Many talented students from the State, especially from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, now face reduced chances of admission due to this exclusion from the domicile-based reservation.

The BRS leader wanted the CM to immediately take up this issue with the Ministry of Defence and request them to continue the inclusion of Telangana students in the 67 per cent domicile quota at both Sainik School Korukonda and Sainik School Kalikiri until a full-fledged Sainik School is established and made operational within Telangana.

“Telangana has a proud tradition of producing brave soldiers and officers for the Indian Armed Forces. Denying fair access to Sainik Schools undermines the aspirations of our youth and dilutes opportunities for national service and empowerment,” he said.