BRS slams Congress manifesto as ‘Lie of the Century’, alleges anti-Dalit stance

Hyderabad: The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president, KT Rama Rao, on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Congress party, labelling its manifesto “the biggest lie of the century” and accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government of being blatantly anti-Dalit and anti-tribal.

Speaking at the ‘Dalit Atmagaurava Garjana Sabha’ in Kamareddy on Friday, Rama Rao asserted that all sections of Telangana society had been deceived by the Revanth government. Rao credited BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao with realising the dream of Telangana state, drawing inspiration from Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He highlighted KCR’s mobilisation of millions, his teaching on the necessity of Telangana’s formation, and his fourteen-year unwavering struggle. Telangana, he stated, was formed on the principles of Ambedkar’s Constitution.

KTR, who began his speech with slogans of “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Bhim,” pointed out that KCR is the only Chief Minister in India to have named the Secretariat after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He then criticised Revanth Reddy, stating, “Revanth Reddy, who spent Rs 1.35 lakh on a single plate of food during his visit to Vemulawada, is unable to provide good food to Dalit and Bahujan children in Gurukuls with Rs 100.” He tragically claimed that “hundreds of students have already died after consuming the poison being given in Gurukuls by the Revanth government.” KTR then felicitated Sailu, who was allegedly humiliated by the police at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Lingampeta on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti.

KTR declared that the humiliation faced by Sayilu was an “insult to the entire Telangana society” and vowed to seek justice. “Only by defeating the Congress in the upcoming local body elections can we humble Revanth Reddy and his arrogant cohort,” he asserted.