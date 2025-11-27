BRS smells a rat in land parcels sale under HILT Policy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the HILT Policy was brought by the government to benefit select individuals at the cost of public interest, BRS Official Spokesperson Krishank Manne on Wednesday pointed out that a high-value land parcel measuring 2,800 square yards, located strategically next to a main road and surrounded on both sides by established industries has been listed for sale on private websites.

Krishank said that despite its actual value being close to Rs 50 crore, the land was being shockingly offered for just Rs 7 crore. He said that this raises critical questions -why is the government allowing industrial-zone lands to be diverted into private hands? Who is benefitting from the undervaluation of such precious public assets? Why is the Congress Government endangering future industrial growth by dismantling established Industrial Zones? Krishan demanded an immediate halt to the sale of industrial lands, a transparent inquiry into undervaluation practices, and accountability from the Congress Government for jeopardizing Telangana’s public resources.

Krishank said that with this example of the Congress Government’s HILTP, raising serious concerns over the systematic undervaluation and silent disposal of government lands. These lands, originally allocated decades ago for Industrial Zones to promote employment and economic growth, are now being pushed into the real estate market at throwaway prices.