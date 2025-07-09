BRS takes credit for forcing govt to turn on Kalwakurthy motors

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that government switching on the Kalwakurthy pump houses was the victory of BRS and KCR.

Harish Rao said that finally turning on the Kalwakurthy motors and releasing water is a victory for BRS, a victory for KCR. “Will the Congress government react only if BRS party takes up protest? Can’t the government remember the problems of the farmers unless we question? Revanth Reddy did not react until we said the farmers were ill-treated,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader asked the government whether it will react only if the opposition party says it would come with lakhs of farmers and turn on the motors.

It is a bad idea to leave the flood coming from the upstream states and let it go. Stop focusing on political party-building measures and focus on the farmers. “Like Kalwakurthy, we demand that the Kaleshwaram motors be turned on, the reservoirs be filled and water be diverted to the fields,” said Rao.