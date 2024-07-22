BRS to appoint in-charges in segments of deserted MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS is to appoint new in-charges in the constituencies where the MLAs have deserted the party. The former ministers would be given additional responsibilities in the constituencies to prevent the cadre from leaving.

The main opposition party has been facing the problem of the exodus of MLAs and MLCs who joined the ruling Congress. The party has already lost ten MLAs; as a result, the party leadership feels that the second-rung leaders and activists may also desert if corrective measures are not taken. According to sources, the party leadership has decided to appoint in-charges in the constituencies where the MLAs have defected. The in-charges will have the responsibility of taking along party activists in party programmes and in protest calls given by the leadership. Former ministers will have additional responsibilities until a suitable leader is found in the constituencies.

Sources said former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, who is from Wanaparthy, has been given the responsibility of Gadwal, with MLA B Krishnamohan Reddy leaving the party. Similarly, P Sabita Indra Reddy was given the responsibility of Chevella, as she had represented the constituency before. The MLA, K Yadaiah, has left the party and joined Congress. Sabita has been given the additional responsibility of Rajendranagar after MLA T Prakash Goud defected.

Another former minister, E Dayakar Rao, was given the responsibility of Station Ghanpur after MLA Kadiyam Srihari joined the Congress. In Patancheru constituency, the party decided to make senior leader Adarsh Reddy in charge. Senior leader T Harish Rao will be given additional responsibility here after MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy left the party. Sindhu Adarsh Reddy has been the corporator; the party feels her husband would be an alternative in the constituency.

Sources said BRS leaders Harish Rao and KTR, after visiting the constituencies, had told leaders about the in-charges. The leaders are insisting on activists not to follow the MLAs and to stay back, stating that the party was strong and leaders leaving would not have any impact. Harish Rao, during his recent visit to Patancheru, said the party will not rest until the turncoat MLAs get defeated in the by-elections.