BRS to mobilise huge crowds for public meeting

Warangal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) top leaders – T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others inspected an open land near Unikicherla, a suburb of Hanumakonda, on Friday for the public meeting to be held on April 27, in com-memoration of their party’s Silver Jubilee Formation Day.

The leaders scouted for a suitable location for erecting a dais. Harish Rao and Er-rabelli had a lengthy discussion with former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Peddi Sudar-shan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy and R S Praveen Kumar over the arrangements to be made. The BRS leadership aims to mobilise huge crowds to create confi-dence among their cadres.