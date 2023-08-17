BRS to win 9-11 LS seats out of 17 if elections held now: Times Now Survey

Hyderabad: All the parties in the country are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. They are making strategies and counter-strategies to defeat their opponents with the aim of winning the elections.



With elections nearing, Times Now revealed in its survey how the pattern of results is going to be if the Lok Sabha elections are held now. When it comes to Telangana, the ruling BRS party will maintain its lead, the survey said.

The survey showed that BRS will win 9 to 11 seats out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats. It said that the Congress party will get 3 to 4 seats. It has been revealed that BJP will get 2 to 3 seats. MIM will win one seat. In the last parliamentary elections BRS got 9 seats, BJP 4 and Congress 3 and MIM won one seat.