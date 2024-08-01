BRS unable to digest success of farm loan waiver: Cong women MLAs

Hyderabad: In an attempt to minimise the impact of stand-off with opposition on woman legislator’s alleged humiliation in the house, the women MLAs from the ruling Congress party blamed BRS for trying to ‘mislead’ the citizenry. They held that BRS, which is unable to digest the successful implementation of farm loan waiver was creating a controversy out of nothing.

Speaking at Assembly’s media point, the Congress Legislators Matta Ragamayee, M Yashaswini Reddy and Chittem Parnika Reddy said that unnecessary ruckus was created by the BRS in the House following remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

While referring to the earlier instance where MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy felt that Minister Seethakka was speaking without ‘proper knowledge’, the MLAs said that the Congress did not make an issue out of it, but the BRS was trying draw political mileage by alleging humiliation of woman legislator by Chief Minister.