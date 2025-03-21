BRS wants all-party MLA panel to probe sand revenue claims

Hyderabad: BRS leader M Krishank on Thursday accused the Congress government of misleading people by claiming that it was generating more revenue from sand mining than the previous BRS administration.

Krishank pointed out that during the BRS government, the price of fine sand per metric ton was Rs 1,200, inclusive of GST and transportation, whereas the Congress government has increased it to Rs 1,800 per metric ton, excluding GST and transportation, thereby placing an additional financial burden on the people of Telangana.

Refuting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claims, Krishank said that during the BRS regime, daily sand revenue collections reached Rs 3.5 crore, making it no new feat for the current government. He questioned why, if the Congress government was truly collecting more revenue, its annual target remained at just Rs 800 crore, as stated in the official order released by the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC). “Shouldn’t the target be higher if the earnings are more?” he asked.

The BRS leader further challenged Revanth Reddy to appoint an all-party committee of Assembly MLAs to scrutinise and disclose daily sand revenue transactions for 2024-2025. He also highlighted the ongoing protests by lorry associations against the Congress government’s changes to the sand mining policy, accusing it of violating environmental guidelines.