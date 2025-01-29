BRS wants police to grill CM for cancelling Formula E Race

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Tuesday approached the Narsinghi police station demanding enquiry of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for cancelling the Formula E Race thereby making the investments shift to other States.

The BRS leaders alleged that this was a breach of trust under Section 316 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita). The party leaders, led by RS Praveen Kumar, lodged a complaint seeking interrogation of Revanth Reddy. The BRS leader said that as a citizen he paid taxes to the State treasury. “The previous BRS government decided to set up a programme called Mobility Valley to create a great industry in this State, to create jobs for thousands of youth, and to generate revenue of crores of rupees with my tax money,” said Praveen Kumar.

RS Praveen Kumar recalled that the previous government organised a race—the Formula E Race—and it was supposed to be held four more times. But, due to the thoughtless actions of Revanth Reddy, Mobility Valley could not materialise.