BRS will return and be in power for 15 years, says KCR

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the party would come back to power in Telangana next time and remain in power for 15 years.

Rao said there was a characteristic of the Congress party that, once they come to power, they do crazy things and behave in such a way that people feel bad about them. He recalled that the same thing happened again after NT Rama Rao's rule in the past. He was addressing a meeting of BRS ZP chairmen at his farmhouse in Erravelli.

KCR said all ZP chairmen in the BRS government had played a vital role in the State’s development and wished them all success in completing their tenure. He said the real politicians were those who work for people, whether they have power or not, after standing in public life.

Stating that everything went smoothly during the ten-year BRS rule, Rao said that after the Congress came to power, besides the problems of electricity and drinking water, the issue of law and order arose, and communal riots also broke out.

He said the BRS government had shown development in ten years, which no previous governments had done. He said a party creates leaders, but leaders do not create parties; they create good youth leadership. He said people who are in politics should be polite and dignified.

“The BRS would come to power again; they should be patient with a little coordination. There is a possibility of reorganising constituencies in two years; the number of constituencies in Telangana may increase to 160. Women will also get more opportunities,” said KCR.