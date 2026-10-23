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Buoyed by workers’ rally, BRS will foil bids to weaken Singareni: KTR
In Short
Opposition party prepares strategy meeting at Telangana Bhavan to hold Congress and Central governments accountable over coal production declines and tender irregularities
Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of the recent Singareni Workers Roar rally held in Godavarikhani, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday reiterated that the party will foil any attempts aimed at weakening Singareni Collieries Company Limited or pushing the public enterprise toward privatization. Addressing a strategy meeting at Telangana Bhavan with BRS legislators, former MLAs, regional leaders, and representatives of the Telangana Coal Mine Workers Union, KT Rama Rao asserted that the party will not remain silent if any injustice is inflicted upon the workforce. He emphasised that safeguarding Singareni and protecting its workers remain primary objectives, promising that BRS will continuously fight to protect institutional interests alongside worker rights and welfare.
The meeting involved comprehensive discussions regarding current operational conditions at Singareni, ongoing worker challenges, future organizational sustainability, and methods to strengthen trade union representation. KT Rama Rao congratulated party leaders, cadre, and union representatives for organizing the successful Karmika Garjana public meeting in Godavarikhani within a short preparation timeframe. Attending party leaders also extended formal Dasara festival greetings to the working president.
KT Rama Rao urged party leadership to hold the Congress state government accountable regarding alleged tender irregularities and financial malpractices within the company. He instructed leaders to publicise issues raised at Godavarikhani, including company financial management, sharp declines in coal production, tender allocation concerns, and substantial outstanding funds owed to the enterprise. He stressed the necessity of questioning both the Congress state government and the BJP Central government regarding their respective policy stances on Singareni, calling for collective resistance against decisions detrimental to the organization.
KT Rama Rao reaffirmed that defending Singareni from privatization threats and securing worker welfare remain core BRS priorities moving forward.
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