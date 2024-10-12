Burglar involved in 107 cases held with jewels worth Rs 10L

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police apprehended a burglar, Mohammed Avez Ahmed alias Ahmed (42), on Friday who was involved in 107 cases across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police Commissionerates. They seized 23 gms gold and 202 gms silver ornaments, besides Rs 5,000—all worth Rs 10 lakh.

Ahmed of Chandrayangutta was twice detained under the PD Act in 2016 by the Medipally police and in 2021 by the Kukatpally Police.

In the Karkhana police limits, he targeted a locked house, broke in on October 7 and stole gold and silver articles, Rs 4,000, and a mobile phone. The police said, with help of CCTV footage, technical evidence, and human intelligence, he was apprehended by SI C B Ravi Kumar and the Karkhana police crime team. Ahmed confessed he observed locked houses during the day by loitering; entered the premises using an iron rod to break the lock and committed theft.

Further investigation revealed that he, along with friend Salam Bin Ali Timimi, who is a habitual property offender, on September 26 committed theft of ornaments in MSAT Residency, Kondapur, by breaking open the main door lock.

The police said both the accused burgled a house on October 3 in Salarjung Colony, Tolichowki; on October 7, they committed theft in Priya Colony and Jawahar Railway Colony, both in Karkhana.

The police appealed to the citizens to avoid visible locking of main gates from outside to prevent identification of absence in home by offenders, use timers for lights to give the impression someone is home, get to know neighbours, and watch out for each other. They stressed the importance of reporting any suspicious activities to the police immediately and installing surveillance cameras and alarm systems. Visible security measures can deter potential burglars; if you notice anything unusual, such as unfamiliar individuals loitering around the neighbourhood, don’t hesitate to contact the police, they stated.

They said citizens’ cooperation is vital in keeping the community safe. “Together, we can reduce the risk of burglaries and ensure a secure environment for residents” they mentioned.