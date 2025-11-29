Butcher arrested for raping minor girl in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old butcher shop owner in Ghatkesar was arrested for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl under the pretense of love, which ultimately led to her pregnancy. The crime was discovered during a hospital visit when the victim complained of illness. The accused deceived the victim by convincing her that they were in a relationship and sexually abused her multiple times. Upon the girl becoming pregnant, a complaint was filed, and the Ghatkesar police registered a case and took up an investigation against the accused. The arrest highlights ongoing issues of sexual abuse and the exploitation of minors in the area.

According to Ghatkesar police, the accused ran a local butcher shop and manipulated the girl, a minor, by making her believe he loved her before abusing her physically on several occasions. The victim’s pregnancy was detected after her hospital visit, prompting the family to approach authorities for justice. Investigations by the Ghatkesar police are currently underway to bring the perpetrator to account.

The police have registered a case under applicable laws protecting children from sexual offences and have arrested the accused. This case is illustrative of the broader legal framework that aims to safeguard minors from sexual violence, with an increasing focus on prompt action following such distressing revelations. This incident raises serious concerns about the safety of minors and the tactics abusers use to exploit trust and manipulate vulnerable individuals. Community awareness and vigilant law enforcement remain crucial to preventing such cases and supporting victims through timely intervention and legal recourse.