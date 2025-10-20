By-election awareness activities rolled out in jubilee hills

Hyderabad: Aspart of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, a series of voter awareness initiatives are being conducted across the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency to encourage greater voter turnout in the upcoming By-Election scheduled for November 11.

Under the guidance of District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, extensive awareness activities are being carried out to highlight the importance of voting and to motivate citizens to exercise their democratic right.

The campaign includes rangoli competitions, LED displays, and information boards at major traffic junctions displaying polling dates and messages on voting awareness.

Special outreach programmes are also being held to encourage women voters to participate actively in the electoral process.

SVEEP Nodal Officer and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil is closely monitoring the field-level implementation of these activities to ensure maximum voter participation in the forthcoming by-election.