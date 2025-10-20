Live
- Youth advised to serve people,contribute to society
- CM orders probe into Lakshmi Naidu murder amid caste, political uproar
- Special ‘homam,’ spiritual discourse mark ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’
- Indian Navy’s sixth ASW SWC Magdala launched
- Hack AP Hackathon next month in Vizag
- Train services restored in record time
- This Diwali, fireworks cost a bomb!
- Godavari region BJP’s stronghold: Madhav
- Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI: Create Stunning Festive Portraits Using ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana & Free Tools
- Mahalakshmi Yagam performed
By-election awareness activities rolled out in jubilee hills
Hyderabad: Aspart of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, a series of voter awareness initiatives are being conducted across the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency to encourage greater voter turnout in the upcoming By-Election scheduled for November 11.
Under the guidance of District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, extensive awareness activities are being carried out to highlight the importance of voting and to motivate citizens to exercise their democratic right.
The campaign includes rangoli competitions, LED displays, and information boards at major traffic junctions displaying polling dates and messages on voting awareness.
Special outreach programmes are also being held to encourage women voters to participate actively in the electoral process.
SVEEP Nodal Officer and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil is closely monitoring the field-level implementation of these activities to ensure maximum voter participation in the forthcoming by-election.