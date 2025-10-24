By-election blitzkrieg may get filmy touch soon: High-stakes JH bypoll battle draws statewide attention

Hyderabad: The sheer scale of the high stakes battle in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, with the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaving no stone unturned to put down their rival parties, has drawn the attention of most people who are politically attuned in the entire Telangana state. People are curious to know the political developments unfold day by day with the fiercely competitive campaign styles of the three parties.

The by-election blitzkrieg may also get a filmy touch soon as the parties are busy holding ‘secret talks’ with noted film actors seeking their support in the prestigious by elections. Senior actor Suman is already supporting Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and participating in the bypoll campaign in the constituency.

The ruling Congress has already deployed five ministers for poll management in the bypoll-bound Assembly segment. They are busy attending regular ward- level meetings and door-to-door campaigns in the mass areas in Borabanda, Yousufguda and Shaikpet divisions.

The recent comments made by BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhkar on BRS candidate Maganti Suntiha’s crying in public drew strong criticism from some sections in the state. Leaders said that people of the state were speculating on the winning chances of the three parties in the by-election based on the surcharged political developments in Jubilee Hills.

Even before the Congress started poaching rival party leaders, BRS working president succeeded in inviting local Congress and BJP leaders to join his party. Recent admission of Naveen Yadav’s cousin in BRS created political buzz in Hyderabad.