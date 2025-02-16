C D Chavan, Founder & Chairman of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation

1. Wonder Book of Record Attempt:

We are organizing a unique program to set a new wonder Book of records. On February 19, Shivaji Jayanti, The foundation members will perform Shivaji Puja simultaneously at 100 locations across the country. Every participant will receive a certificate from the Wonder Book of Records. Those who interested in joining this program are requested to contact our foundation.

2. Shivaji Statue Installation in Tokyo,Japan:

In collaboration with Simpi Impact Organization from Maharashtra, our foundation will install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tokyo, Japan. The entire process, from transporting the statue to its installation, will be managed by the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation ,(Hyderabad)

3. Statue Installation in Every Village

Our foundation has taken a significant pledge to install statues of Shivaji Maharaj in every village across India. This initiative will commence this year itself.(2025)

4. Global Hindu Federation Mobile App:

Recently, we launched a mobile application named (Global Hindu Federation.) Through play Store This app provides details about various Hindu organizations, including a list of schools offering free education and hospitals providing free medical services. We urge everyone to download the app from the Play Store and utilize the free services offered by Hindu organizations.

5. Campaign for National Holiday on Shivaji Jayanti:

For the past two years, we have been running a campaign to declare Shivaji Jayanti as a National holiday and officially recognize it as Hindavi Swarajya Abhiyan Divas To support this campaign, we initiated a missed call campaign. So far, we have received 1.5 lakh missed calls. We request every Indian to support this cause by giving a missed call to 07941055779