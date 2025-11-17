Call for independent Press Council to safeguard media freedom

Hyderabad: Senioreditor Devulapalli Amar emphasised the urgent need for an independent Press Council, free from government interference, to safeguard both media freedom and accountability. He was speaking at the National Press Day celebrations organised jointly by the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Telangana Media Academy at the Academy Auditorium in Nampally.

Lighting the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the programme, Amar recalled that India’s first Press Commission and the Press Council of India were established on November 16, 1966, following the guidance of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Since then, National Press Day has been observed annually to reaffirm the principles of press freedom and responsibility. He extended greetings to journalists and participants, noting the importance of collective reflection on the role of media in society.

Amar cautioned against the misuse of media platforms, pointing out that some newspapers and television channels fail to adhere to laws and ethical codes, leading to the spread of misinformation.

Such practices, he said, tarnish the reputation of the entire media fraternity. To counter this, he urged media organisations and associations to unite and restore public trust. He also called upon the Central and State governments to frame clear legal guidelines for regulating social media, which has become a powerful but often unchecked medium.

Highlighting the growing attacks on journalists, Amar demanded stronger government action to ensure their safety. He further proposed that the Press Council of India be restructured into a broader “Media Council of India,” with active participation from media institutions, journalist unions, state governments and academies.

He criticised the delay in appointing a governing body to the Press Council over the past two years and urged immediate action. Such a body, he argued, must be empowered to monitor ethics, accountability, and responsibility and to take corrective measures against violations.

Representatives of Journalist Associations, including Maruthi Sagar, Majid, Basava Punnayya, Ramanarao, Rangasai, Yusuf Babu, Raman Kumar and Suvarna, also offered suggestions for improving journalist welfare. -

The event was presided over by Additional Director DS Jagan, with Joint Director K Venkata Ramana, Media Academy Secretary Nagulapalli Venkateswara Rao, officials and journalists in attendance.