Cancer Awareness Rally Held in Balapur on World Cancer Day

Balapur, Feb 4 Marking World Cancer Day, a large-scale cancer awareness rally and walkathon was organized in Balapur to spread awareness about early detection and prevention of cancer. The event also featured the felicitation of cancer survivors, honoring their courage and resilience in the fight against the disease.

The program was led by Dr. Uday Chavan of Chavan Hospitals, who also inaugurated a mammogram facility aimed at promoting early screening and timely diagnosis of breast cancer among women in the region. The new facility is expected to significantly improve access to preventive healthcare services for local residents.

The event was graced by prominent leaders including Smt. Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA of Maheshwaram, and Sri Teegala Krishna Reddy, former MLA and Chairman of TKR Educational Group, who attended as chief guests. They appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of awareness, regular health check-ups, and community participation in the fight against cancer.

A large number of residents from surrounding colonies actively participated in the rally, carrying placards and spreading messages about cancer prevention, healthy lifestyles, and the importance of early screening. The enthusiastic response from the public added strength to the cause and highlighted the growing awareness about cancer in the community.

The organizers stated that such initiatives not only educate people but also provide emotional support to patients and survivors, reinforcing the message that cancer can be fought with timely detection, proper treatment, and strong community backing.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge from participants and organizers to continue spreading awareness and supporting cancer care initiatives in the region.