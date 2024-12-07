Canine team enthralls audience in Vijayotsavalu

Hyderabad: The catwalk by dog Maya, the obedience drill by labrador retriever Shyam, and the explosives-identifying skills by German shepherd Rocky, belonging to the canine team, enthralled the audience during the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ on Friday.

The government on Friday organised the event at the HMDA Grounds at NTR Marg. The dog Maya performed a catwalk, which made the guests on the dais and the audience laugh. After this, the German shepherd, Rocky, showed his skills by identifying the bag with explosives.

Later, these police dogs, Maya, Rocky, and another labrador retriever, Shyam, took part in the obedience drill. These three refused to eat food when offered by a stranger and only accepted it when offered by their trainer, earning a big applause from the audience. Another labrador retriever, Max, who is with the CCS, showed its skill by sniffing a ganja bag from a person in the group. The dog Lucy was seen guarding a bag kept by her master. She did not allow anyone to touch the bag. The canine team entertained the audience with their drills.

Earlier, the black cat commandos of the Octopus team performed the rescue operations during the crisis time. The Octopus team has been in the top three positions for the last few years from the Union Home Ministry. The police band also performed during the venue.