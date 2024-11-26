Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Advocates for New RTO Office Amid Road Expansion Concerns

Cantonment MLA Sriganesh made a visit to the Tirumalagiri Regional Transport Office (RTO) today, where he assessed the implications of an upcoming road expansion project that threatens a significant portion of the office premises.

The RTO office, which spans an area of 3 acres, faces the possibility of losing approximately 75 percent of its building along the roadside due to the expansion. During his visit, MLA Sriganesh engaged with the staff to understand the challenges posed by the current situation.

Highlighting the importance of the RTO's services, the MLA noted that this government office serves numerous individuals daily for a variety of tasks. He expressed concern that a poorly-structured office would create additional difficulties for the public.

In response to the urgent need for a solution, Sriganesh announced his commitment to personally initiate efforts to rebuild the RTO office in a timely manner. He aims for the new structure to serve as a model for government facilities across the state.

The visit included participation from In-charge RTO Swamy, Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaya Chander, Narasimhaswamy, Avinash, and other office staff, all of whom expressed support for the proposed initiative.















