Car wreaks havoc on Begumpet flyover, two injured

A car wreaks havoc on the Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad this morning resulted in the injuries for the occupants of the vehicle. The incident occurred while the car was traveling from Panjagutta towards Secunderabad.

According to the details, the car driving at high speed, hit the divider on the flyover and then collided with a travel bus before hitting the flyover wall in reverse. The impact of the crash caused the car to be completely crushed.

Both the woman and the driver of the car sustained injuries in the accident. The crash led to a heavy traffic jam on the Begumpet flyover, causing inconvenience to other commuters. The police arrived at the scene and cleared the traffic.