CBN Forum Launches Annapoorné Sadhapurné and Blood Donation Drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed the launch of ‘Annapoorné Sadhapurné’ and a community blood donation drive, organised by CBN Forum in collaboration with NTR Trust at Venkata Sai Enclave, Nizampet.

Inaugurated by AP Kamma Corporation Director Adusumilli Srinivasa Rao, the initiative aims to collect surplus food from events and distribute it to those in need, reflecting the sacred value of food.

Simultaneously, a blood donation drive was initiated to save lives. Xenex Amar, Founder & President of CBN Forum, emphasised the importance of compassion and community service.

The event saw participation from local leaders, medical experts, media personalities, and volunteers, fostering a spirit of giving and social responsibility.